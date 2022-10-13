J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,165. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

