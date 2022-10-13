J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $211.00 to $185.00.

10/11/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $190.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.51. 771,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

Get JB Hunt Transport Services Inc alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.