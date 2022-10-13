IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.76

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 95190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley downgraded IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

