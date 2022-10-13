Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 0.2 %

ITRN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 34,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $526.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.94 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,619 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $2,284,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.