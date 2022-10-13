Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Italgas from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Italgas alerts:

Italgas Price Performance

Italgas stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Italgas has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.