iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

iStar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,750. The stock has a market cap of $743.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. iStar has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Institutional Trading of iStar

iStar Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,543,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 806.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 359,511 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iStar by 1,242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 341,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 316,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.