iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,750. The stock has a market cap of $743.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. iStar has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
