iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.02. 22,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,735. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $71.48 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.