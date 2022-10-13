iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $140.23

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $140.23 and last traded at $140.26, with a volume of 6353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.