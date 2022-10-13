iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,743 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.46. 58,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,138. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.