iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 162,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,138. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.