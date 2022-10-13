iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,418 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,011. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

