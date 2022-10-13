iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000.

IVV opened at $357.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

