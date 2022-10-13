iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 2nd Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 807,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,655,000 after acquiring an additional 336,426 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,768,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $355.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,514. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

