iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,655. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $107.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

