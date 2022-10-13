iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,098. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.