iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.53. 74,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,098. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

