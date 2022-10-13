iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $162.50

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.50 and last traded at $165.40, with a volume of 741128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

