iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.59. 255,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,335. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.28 and a 200 day moving average of $152.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

