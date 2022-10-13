iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.31 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

