iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $207.46

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $207.46 and last traded at $209.85, with a volume of 49625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.43.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,487,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 55,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.