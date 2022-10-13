iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.48

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,604,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

