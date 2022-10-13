iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 529,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,120,983 shares.The stock last traded at $18.14 and had previously closed at $18.15.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

