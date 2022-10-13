iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of RING traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RING. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 657.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,684,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,137 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 822,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 316,521 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,644,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,120,000 after acquiring an additional 121,649 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $944,000.

