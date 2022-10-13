iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,197,860. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.