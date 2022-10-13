iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 124,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,408. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44.

