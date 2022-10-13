iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Stake Lowered by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,589. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62.

