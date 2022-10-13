iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 104,473 put options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 63,471 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.56. 662,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,686,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.83 and a twelve month high of $135.31.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.