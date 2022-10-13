iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.04

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.04 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

