iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.37

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.37 and last traded at $87.68, with a volume of 1101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.36.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

