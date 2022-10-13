iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Boosted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,128 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $61,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,725,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,750. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67.

