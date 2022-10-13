iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Holdings Reduced by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $105.81. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,990. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $118.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.