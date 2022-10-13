Ironwood Financial llc Trims Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,981,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

