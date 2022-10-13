Ironwood Financial llc Sells 51 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,043. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.31 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.57 and a 200 day moving average of $237.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.