Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 168,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 136,172 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,432. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

