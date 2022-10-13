Ironwood Financial llc Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 259,759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 148,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 104,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,125,000 after buying an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,541,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,979 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.44. 652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

