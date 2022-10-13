Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.18. 10,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

