Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 485 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $178.52 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

