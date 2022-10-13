Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. 19,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,748. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $913,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

