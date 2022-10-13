IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Up 1.3 %

IRIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 2,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.