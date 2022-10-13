iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.73.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.45. 6,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after acquiring an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,508,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

