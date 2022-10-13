IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0266 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $162.54 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 6,116,124,331 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX (IOTX) is a cryptocurrency . IoTeX has a current supply of 9,626,124,332.32 with 9,540,779,324.30788 in circulation. The last known price of IoTeX is 0.02657072 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $6,034,403.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.iotex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

