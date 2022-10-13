IoT Chain Hits One Day Volume of $915.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $31,486.29 and $915.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.44 or 0.27303548 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010664 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @iot_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is https://reddit.com/r/iotchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain (ITC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. IoT Chain has a current supply of 99,999,999 with 87,214,657.4756 in circulation. The last known price of IoT Chain is 0.00036501 USD and is down -8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,552.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iotchain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.