Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INVH. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 123,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,359,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

