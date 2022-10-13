Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ArcelorMittal (MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2022 – ArcelorMittal is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – ArcelorMittal had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67).

10/6/2022 – ArcelorMittal was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.70 price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – ArcelorMittal had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE MT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,887. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

