Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 111,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 287,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 166.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,782,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.