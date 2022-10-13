Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

