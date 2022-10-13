Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 82.0% in September

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 226,227 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $79,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance
NYSE VGM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 105,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.02.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
