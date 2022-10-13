Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 4.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCC stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.461 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.