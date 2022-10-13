Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE VVR opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 193,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

