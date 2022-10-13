Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE VVR opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $4.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.