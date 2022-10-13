Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

