Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
